NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking drivers to avoid the area of Rivers Avenue near Greenridge Road as officers investigate a Thursday evening auto-pedestrian collision.

According to NCPD, Rivers Avenue westbound at Greendridge Road was closed as of 9:02 p.m.

This is the second auto-pedestrian collision on Rivers Avenue in less than 6 hours.

