NCPD: Road rage incident with shots fired leads to vehicle pursuit on I-26 Thursday evening

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were dispatched to Ashley Phosphate Road late Thursday evening after a victim was shot at during a road rage incident.

According to Karley Ash with the North Charleston Police Department, the victim told NCPD officers and Dorchester County deputies who told them he was traveling on Ashley Phosphate Road with four other people when the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m.

The victim stated that they were on the way back from the mall when a dark Ford Focus turned in front of them onto Ashley Phosphate from Northside Drive.

After honking twice at the other vehicle, the victim told police the suspect moved into the left lane and as he proceeded forward past the vehicle, one of the suspects flipped him off and brandished a handgun.

The victim stated that the suspect’s vehicle then got behind him and followed him for at least 15 seconds and stated he then heard three-gun shots and that his vehicle was struck once on the trunk.

No one in the vehicle was struck or injured by gunfire.

The victim continued down Ashley Phosphate and was able to call 911 where a Dorchester County Sheriff’s deputy responded.

Ash said the deputy notified dispatch that the incident occurred in NCPD jurisdiction and requested a BOLO of the suspects’ vehicle description.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road near Stall Road shortly afterward.

As officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled down Ashley Phosphate and onto I-26 WB where it continued towards mile marker 189.

At the time, Ash said road construction crews were working in the area, so the pursuit was canceled once it entered the construction zone. The vehicle, though, continued down I-26 westbound.

The victim described the three male suspects as light-skinned, possibly middle eastern, or Hispanic.

North Charleston investigators are working to determine the exact make and model of the vehicle and will release that information once it is available.