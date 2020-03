NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are searching for a vulnerable missing adult.

Kendra A. Cleofas Castillo, 34, has not been seen since mid-February. She may also go by the name of Kendra Prioleau.

Her daughter says Ms. Castillo is a diagnosed schizophrenic and is listed as missing.

Castillo is described as 5’06” and 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or know where she is, you are asked to contact Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.