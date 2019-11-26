NCPD searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to NCPD spokeswoman Karley Ash, officers were dispatched to an area of Rivers Avenue regarding an armed robbery on November 21st.

Once at the scene, officers interviewed the victim who told them the suspect robbed her at gunpoint.

The suspect, Nancy Ross, is described as a 44-year-old African American woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” in height and weighs 165 lbs. with a necklace tattoo on her neck.

Police say she may go by the name ‘Florida’ or ‘Florida Girl.’ They say she should be considered armed and dangerous.

If located, you are asked to contact Detective Russ with the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2859 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.