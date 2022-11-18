NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered man.

Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after he got out of a taxi that was taking him back to Cabading Homes. NCPD said he got out on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street.

Carins “has known mental issues,” according to NCPD. He was last seen wearing blue scrubs, no shoes, and carrying a paper bag. He stands 5’10” and weighs around 190 pounds.

His family said that he used to live on James Island and that they are unsure of where he would go.

Anyone has information on his whereabouts is asked to call NCPD at (843) 740-2861.