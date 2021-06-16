NCPD searching for missing vulnerable adult

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating James Williams Jr. (69).

Williams was reported missing by his family on June 15. He was last seen at an apartment on St. Phillips Street around 5:30 p.m.

According to NCPD, Williams is diagnosed with dementia and/or Alzheimer’s.

He is a black male with grey hair standing 5’05” and weighing 98 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Bernard at (843) 740-5894.