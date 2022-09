NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is searching Thursday night for a missing vulnerable adult last seen September 7.

According to NCPD, David A. Chapman (30) was last seen at Midland Park Residential Home around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Chapman suffers from schizophrenia and cognitive disorder.

He has a history of wandering off from the facility.

Anyone who sees Chapman should contact Sgt. J. Purdue at (843) 740-5894 or (843) 822-1113.