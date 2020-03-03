NCPD searching for missing vulnerable adult

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston need your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Authorities say 28-year-old Joshua Christopher Belfrom is prescribed medication for mental health issues, but he has not been taking it.

They say he has not been seen since January 15th, when he stayed the night in his brother’s car on O’Hear Avenue in North Charleston.

Belfrom was reported as missing on February 29th. He is described as a 5’10” black male with black hair and brown eyes.

If he is located, you are asked to contact MPO P. Schoolfield at 843-740-2521 or the North Charleston Police Department’s duty office at 843-740-2800.