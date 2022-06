NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman last seen in 2020.

Police say that Adrean Capers (31) was last seen on March 28, 2020, at the Econo Lodge in Summerville.

Capers is described to be 5’3″ in height, weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue lines and black leggings.

Anyone with information on Capers’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Miller at (843) 740-2521.