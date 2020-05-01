NCPD searching for shooting suspects

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is searching for two suspects in connection to a Thursday night shooting.

According to NCPD, officers arrived at a residence on the 3700 block of Old Pine Circle around 9:45 p.m. to find a male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to MUSC for treatment. There is no word on his current condition.

NCPD said that the suspects were described as two black males, and they have not yet been located.

NCPD is actively investigating. We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

