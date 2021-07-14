NCPD searching for three-year-old boy abducted by father

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is searching for Rodrigo Lopez Santiago (35), for the abduction of his three-year-old son, Jesse Lopez Juarez.

Santiago is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’6″ and weighs 180 pounds. Juarez is a Hispanic male with black eyes and brown hair. He stands 3’6″ and weighs 46 pounds.

Santiago was last seen driving a black Hummer H3 with a Florida tag and the word “OAXACA” written in green, red, and white colors on the back windshield.

NCPD says that Santiago may have taken his son to Georgia, Michigan, or Mexico.

Anyone with information should contact NCPD at (843) 554-5700.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!