NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday made a second arrest in connection to an October 5 shooting on Peppertree Lane.

According to NCPD, J’Von Rhodes (19) was arrested by U.S. Marshals and NCPD. He is facing two charges of attempted murder and one charge of murder.

Officers responded the afternoon of October 5 to the 3600 block of Peppertree Lane where three victims were found shot. Two of the victims survived.

The third victim, identified as Dominique Whitehead, died at the scene.

NCPD previously arrested Avery Adams (23).

Rhodes was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.

