NCPD seeking info on vehicle involved in ‘suspicious incident’ at apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a ‘suspicious incident’ at Ashton Woods Apartment Complex.

The vehicle appears to be a silver in color GMC Yukon Denali.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 24. The vehicle has also frequently been seen in the area of Ladson Road and Highway 78.

NCPD says that they believe the driver was a white male with brown hair.

At this point, NCPD has declined to release further information about the nature of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCPD at (843) 740-2861.