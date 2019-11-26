NCPD seeking information on a woman who may have been serial killer’s victim in 70s/80s

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in a missing person cold case dating back to the 1970s/1980s.

NCPD spokeswoman Karley Ash released the sketch of a woman who may have been reported missing or found dead of unknown or suspicious circumstanced between 1975 and 1982.

The sketch of that woman is the same image released by Samuel Little, an inmate who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country.

Little, who has been behind bars since 2012, told investigators last year that he was responsible for about 90 killings nationwide between 1970 and 2005.

In October, the FBI released 30 drawings of some of Little’s victims — color portraits that he drew in prison.

One of those victims included a Charleston woman, who was described as a black female, age 28, killed between 1977 and 1982.

Provided

On Tuesday, investigators with the North Charleston Police Department released her sketch in a call for information regarding the possible victim.

They believe she was known to frequent the Spruill and Reynolds area of North Charleston between 1975 and 1982.

“She would have been someone who was on foot in this area. She could have been reported missing or found dead of unknown/suspicious circumstances,” the department said.

If anyone recognizes this individual, please contact the North Charleston Police Department with any information at 843-607-2076.