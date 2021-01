NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday appealed to the public for information regarding a car believed to be connected to a December homicide.

According to NCPD, the incident occurred December 21 around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Shipley Street and International Boulevard.

Two men were injured and one man died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NPCD.