NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for Veronica Ruby Debarr, 33.

Debarr is wanted for questioning in connection to an attempted murder that occurred on November 1, 2018 at Meeting Street and Success Street, according to NCPD.

If you have information on this person, please contact:

Detective Russ (843) 740-2859

NCPD (843) 554-5700

NCPD Tip Line (843) 607-2076

Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111