NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is asking the public for help in locating a man they believe may have information regarding a missing person.

NCPD wants to speak to Mark Francis Keith (62) about a woman he was seen with at the Econo Lodge in Summerville.

Investigators believe he may have information on her last known location.

Keith is a white man with white hair and hazel eyes, standing about 5’09” and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCPD Detective Cameron Miller at (843) 708-3263.