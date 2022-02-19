NCPD looking for vehicles connected to Feb. 4 road rage incident

Charleston County News

North Charleston PD is looking for two vehicles connected to a road rage incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is looking to identify two vehicles that were involved in an early-February road rage incident.

NCPD on Saturday released images of two vehicles involved in a road rage incident that happened on February 4, around 3:20 p.m.

The two vehicles in the images are a Ford truck carrying a trailer and a Jeep SUV.

Authorities say that the incident on I-526 W near the Don Holt Bridge.

Those who may have seen anything or have information are asked to contact the NCPD Tip Line at (843) 607-2076.

