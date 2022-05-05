NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced they seized 34 guns in the month of April.

The department said the guns were either illegally carried or unlawfully possessed. The seizures resulted in 31 arrests.

NCPD responded to two separate shooting incidents over the weekend. One occured at a Ladson apartment complex around 12:15 a.m. Sunday where one person was shot and killed. The second incident, which left two injured and one person dead, happened about an hour later in North Charleston.

“Our officers continue to be proactive to reduce gun violence and keep our citizens and city safe,” an NCPD Twitter post read.