NCPD: Several cars, apartments struck by gunfire on St. Ives Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday responded to reports of shots fired on the 7900 block of St. Ives Road in North Charleston.

According to NCPD, the call came in around 12:25. Officers arrived and discovered multiple cars and apartments hit by gunfire.

According to witnesses at the scene, “there was a disturbance between two groups of people before the shots were fired.”

No injuries were reported as of 2:51 p.m. Officers are still on scene.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.