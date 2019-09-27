NCPD shares new details regarding Thursday night shooting on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston were dispatched to the Walmart shopping center on Dorchester Road in response to a shooting Thursday night.

According to Karley Ash with the North Charleston Police Department, officers located a male victim in the driver’s seat of a vehicle when they arrived just before 10:30 p.m.

Ash stated the victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives say a single gunshot was heard in the parking lot where the scene took place.

Ash said witnesses observed that the victim’s vehicle pushed a secondary vehicle through the parking lot and both vehicles came to a stop when the secondary vehicle’s wheels struck a center island in the parking lot.

An investigation is underway.