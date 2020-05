NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has released details on a Thursday night shooting that occurred on North Carolina Avenue.

According to NCPD, officers found the victim “lying on his right side on the cement platform in front of apartment 1.” The victim had a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his back, and NCPD officers applied first aid until EMS/fire arrived.

Officers canvassed the area, but were unable to locate a suspect.