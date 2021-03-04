NCPD: Suspect hit by car while fleeing from officers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has provided further details on a Thursday afternoon ordeal that started with possible shots fired and quickly escalated, culminating in the arrest of Isaiah Marcus Davis (26).

According to NCPD, officers were patrolling around noon when they heard what they believed to be gunfire. They headed in the direction of the gunfire and observed a dark blue Porsche fleeing the area onto Oakridge Drive.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the Porsche, but the driver — Davis — continued fleeing until he ultimately wrecked the car at Dorchester Road and Bream Road.

Davis fled on foot towards Bream Road until “ultimately surrendering after being surrounded by officers” in front of Goodwin Elementary School. Officers found .40 grams of marijuana on him.

At some point while running, Davis was hit by a car and was taken to MUSC.

NCPD searched the car’s VIN number and discovered that it was reported stolen out of the City of Charleston.

According to the report, “a high-capacity magazine was found” along the route of the foot pursuit. Officers and K-9s searched for a firearm but did not locate one.

After securing the scene, officers returned to the area where the gunshots were heard and found shell casings as well as two cars and one residence damaged by bullets.

Davis was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, simple possession of marijuana, and failure to stop for blue lights.

He was discharged from MUSC and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.