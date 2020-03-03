Breaking News
NCPD, SWAT responding to standoff on Delta Street in N. Charleston
Multiple fatalities reported after tornado rips across Nashville

NCPD, SWAT responding to standoff on Delta Street in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are working a standoff with an armed subject on Delta Street.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said police responded to the residence just after 10:00 a.m. in reference to an individual who was armed with a handgun and causing damage to the residence and personal property of a tenant.

When police arrived, they observed the subject – who has warrants through the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services – flee into the apartment.

Attempts to contact the individual were unsuccessful and a negotiator and SWAT team were called.

People are asked to avoid the area as authorities work to resolve the scene.

