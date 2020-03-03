NCPD, SWAT responding to standoff on Delta Street in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are working a standoff with an armed subject on Delta Street.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said police responded to the residence just after 10:00 a.m. in reference to an individual who was armed with a handgun and causing damage to the residence and personal property of a tenant.

When police arrived, they observed the subject – who has warrants through the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services – flee into the apartment.

Attempts to contact the individual were unsuccessful and a negotiator and SWAT team were called.

People are asked to avoid the area as authorities work to resolve the scene.