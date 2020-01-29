NCPD: Teacher helps diffuse fight at Stall High School

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A teacher at Stall High School is on administrative leave after intervening in an altercation between two students on Tuesday.

According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), “a teacher can be seen on video trying to break up the fight by placing himself between the juveniles.”

The report goes on to say that one of the juveniles continued resisting, so the teacher “assisted the juvenile to the ground and attempted to keep him from getting back up.”

NCPD clarifies that “at no point did the teacher attempt to assault or injure the student.”