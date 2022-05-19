NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested Rito Remerio Singleton Jr. (18) for murder in connection to an April 24 shooting.

According to NCPD, officers arrived to 2264 Bailey Drive and found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the victims died on scene and the other died later at a hospital.

Investigators learned that Singleton and Elijah Jefferson (who died in the shooting) attempted to rob/assault the victim “and a struggle ensued,” which resulted in both men being shot.

Singleton was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

