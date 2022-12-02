NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday announced the arrest of a teen in connection to a May shooting.

According to NCPD, the May 2 shooting at the Harbor Stone Apartments on Ladson Road had four victims. Three were unhurt, while one died of his injuries.

NCPD previously arrested Amondre Green on the following charges: murder, three counts of attempted murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

The juvenile was arrested on three counts of accessory before the fact of murder.