NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a third person in connection to a June 22 homicide.

Derwin Lucas Jr. was arrested for the incident, which took place around 1:18 a.m. on McKnight Drive.

Two people were shot, one of whom died at the scene.

Lucas is being charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.