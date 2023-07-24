NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday arrested a third person in connection with a June 4 murder.

According to NCPD, Bernard Brown Jr. (17) was arrested by NCPD and US Marshals after investigators identified him as a suspect in the shooting that happened on Florida Avenue.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Florida Avenue shortly before 5:00 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died days later.

Brown is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.