NCPD to assist Community Resource Center with grocery distribution Wednesday afternoon

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department and community volunteers will assist in a grocery distribution on Wednesday.

The distribution comes from the Community Resource Center and will take place at Gas Light Square from 2:00 p.m. until the food is gone.

Officials say those who wish to pick up food at the site will need to enter the line on Sabal Street off Rivers Avenue – make a right turn onto Woodbine Avenue, then another right on N. Boland Circle. The exit will be onto Rivers Avenue.

Police say the other distribution sites include the Community Resource Center on Whipper Barony Lane and the Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road.