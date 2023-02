NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community leaders will work to educate students on preventing violence with a belt distribution event on Monday.

North Charleston Police Department’s Chief Burgess will join the National Action Network, State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, and local pastors to distribute belts at North Charleston High School on Monday.

Free belts and resources on preventing violence will be handed out to students.

The event is scheduled for February 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.