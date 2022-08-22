NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department will host a one-stop-shop hiring event August 27 and 28.

Those interested in a law enforcement career will be able to meet officers, ask questions, learn about specialized units, take necessary tests, and get interviewed on site.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Hold U.S. citizenship

Be at least 21 years old

Have a high school diploma or equivalent

Have a good driving record, employment history, and credit history

Have no criminal record

Be in good physical and mental health

Complete in-house recruit class and SC Police Academy

Benefits include:

Competitive salary starting at $48,074 (plus incentive for experience and education)

Off-duty security employment

Promotional opportunities

11 paid holidays

State retirement and 401K

Take-home vehicle

Paid health and dental insurance

Medical benefits package worth up to $23,000

The event is being held at North Charleston City Hall. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. and testing begins at 9:30 a.m.