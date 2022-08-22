NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department will host a one-stop-shop hiring event August 27 and 28.
Those interested in a law enforcement career will be able to meet officers, ask questions, learn about specialized units, take necessary tests, and get interviewed on site.
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Hold U.S. citizenship
- Be at least 21 years old
- Have a high school diploma or equivalent
- Have a good driving record, employment history, and credit history
- Have no criminal record
- Be in good physical and mental health
- Complete in-house recruit class and SC Police Academy
Benefits include:
- Competitive salary starting at $48,074 (plus incentive for experience and education)
- Off-duty security employment
- Promotional opportunities
- 11 paid holidays
- State retirement and 401K
- Take-home vehicle
- Paid health and dental insurance
- Medical benefits package worth up to $23,000
The event is being held at North Charleston City Hall. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. and testing begins at 9:30 a.m.