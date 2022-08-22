NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department will host a one-stop-shop hiring event August 27 and 28.

Those interested in a law enforcement career will be able to meet officers, ask questions, learn about specialized units, take necessary tests, and get interviewed on site.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Hold U.S. citizenship
  • Be at least 21 years old
  • Have a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Have a good driving record, employment history, and credit history
  • Have no criminal record
  • Be in good physical and mental health
  • Complete in-house recruit class and SC Police Academy

Benefits include:

  • Competitive salary starting at $48,074 (plus incentive for experience and education)
  • Off-duty security employment
  • Promotional opportunities
  • 11 paid holidays
  • State retirement and 401K
  • Take-home vehicle
  • Paid health and dental insurance
  • Medical benefits package worth up to $23,000

The event is being held at North Charleston City Hall. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. and testing begins at 9:30 a.m.