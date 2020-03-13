NCPD: Two arrested after vehicle pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested two men following a brief vehicle pursuit on Thursday night.

According to NCPD, officers were patrolling the Oak Grove Community around 8:53 p.m. “due to a recent complaint of narcotics activity in the area.”

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gray Jeep Compass, but the vehicle fled. The pursuit ended near Ashley Phosphate Road, where other officers were able to take the suspects into custody.

Sidney Nelson Jr. (32) of North Charleston and Marquez Beaton (19) of Pineville were arrested.

Nelson’s charges include failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspicion third offense, open container, and possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl. His bond is set at $77,200.

Beaton’s charges include unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession 15 dosage units of MDMA/ecstasy, first offense, and possession of less than one gram of crack cocaine. His bond is set at $35,000.

They are both currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.