Odom (L) and Drayton-Fabor (R) via Charlesotn County Detention Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Wednesday arrested two men in connection to a June 22 homicide.

The arrests stem from a shooting that happened on McKnight Drive around 1:18 a.m.

Officers found two gunshot victims, one of whom died on scene.

NCPD identified Antonio Odom (24) and Trey-Von Drayton-Fabor (21) as suspects.

Both men were arrested Wednesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.