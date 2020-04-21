NCPD: Two arrested in connection to shooting of 16 year old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested Alonzo Dontae Marable Jr. (18) in relation to an April 18 shooting on Lakewood Drive.

Marable is facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. He will appear in bond court on Wednesday.

On Monday, NCPD arrested a 15-year-old male in connection to the shooting.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of attempted murder, murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

NCPD did not disclose the identity of the juvenile, nor whether he will be charged as an adult.

On Monday afternoon, the Charleston County Coroner identified the victim as 16-year-old Lanelle Dionysious Reed Jr. of North Charleston.