NCPD: Two injured following vehicle pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were sent to the hospital following a vehicle pursuit in North Charleston on Monday night.

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was the responding agency, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted with air and ground support.

According to NCPD, officers located a stolen vehicle parked in the area of Angel Ct around 7:51 p.m.

Officers approached the vehicle, at which point the driver fled.

Officers used tire deflation devices to try and stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to flee.

The stolen vehicle finally came to a stop when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Rivers Ave and Midland Park Rd.

NCPD said that the driver of the stolen vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle were transported for minor injuries.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody.

Investigation of the collision is being handled by the S.C. Highway Patrol.