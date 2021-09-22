NCPD: Two men wanted for questioning in connection to missing woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is working to locate two men wanted for questioning in connection to a missing person case.

Police believe that William Samuel a.k.a. ‘Murda’ and Willie Lee Miles a.k.a. ‘Detroit’ may be able to provide details regarding the disappearance of Miles’s girlfriend, Wendy Joyner (45).

Joyner’s mother said that she last heard from Joyner in August of 2020 and that she may be in the Charleston Farms area with Miles.

Joyner is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5’7″ and weighs around 180 pounds.

Miles (59) is a black man with gray hair and brown eyes, standing 6’1″ and weighing 170 pounds. He is homeless and is known to frequent the Siesta Motor Lodge, Charleston Heights, and Economy Inn and Suites.

Samuel (50) is a black man with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5’11” and weighing 130 pounds. He is also homeless and is known to sleep in the TAILZ Seafood trailers at 4245 Rivers Avenue. Police say that he may have information regarding “what occurred with the victim and her boyfriend.”