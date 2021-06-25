NCPD: Two women arrested for stabbing on Fain Street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday arrested Lyric Whitfield (23) for a June 18 stabbing on Fain Street.

According to NCPD, arriving officers found a woman lying in the road way with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Trident for her injuries.

Officers later located a vehicle, which was the scene of the crime, partially burned.

Whitfield was identified as the suspect. She was arrested by the Intelligence Led Policing Unit and US Marshals Task Force on charges of attempted murder and attempted arson, third degree.

Officers previously arrested another woman — Desiree Najee Brown — for her involvement in the incident. Brown was charged with attempted murder and third degree arson.