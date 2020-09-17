NCPD, US Marshals arrest murder suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested Curtis Lamorris Chestnut (23) on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a September 7 incident in which NCPD discovered a victim behind an apartment building near the 3800 block of Ladson Road.

According to the police report, the victim’s family had not been able to locate him for nearly two days.

The victim’s girlfriend was able to provide officers with the last pinged location of the victim’s cell phone, which led officers to the area in which the victim was discovered.

The arrest was made with the assistance of the US Marshal’s Office Task Force.

Bond has not yet been set.