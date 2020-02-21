NCPD: Victim was trapped under vehicle in auto-vs-pedestrian collision

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is in the hospital after an auto-vs-pedestrian collision in North Charleston on Thursday night.

According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), the collision took place on Remount Road near Pullman Street around 7:36 p.m.

NCPD discovered that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and was still pinned under the vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital with significant injuries.

The initial investigation caused lane closures in the area, which have since been reopened.

The NCPD Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation.