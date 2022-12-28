NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police arrested a woman after a reported assault incident at a Hawthorn Suites on Tuesday.

NCPD officers responded to Hawthorn Suites on Northwoods Boulevard after reports of a customer assaulting the hotel’s front desk manager.

Police arrived at the location and saw the suspect’s Kia Soul drive over a curb trying to go around a van at the entrance.

The officer attempted a traffic stop with lights and sirens activated as the vehicle drove down Northwoods Boulevard and turned right onto Ashley Phosphate Road.

The suspect driver, identified as Marisa Hinchcliff (38), stopped at a McDonald’s on Northside Drive after all lanes of traffic were stopped at a red light.

Hinchcliff was charged with assault and battery, and failure to stop for blue lights.

She’s currently held on a $20,400 bond at Al Cannon Detention Center.