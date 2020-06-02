NCPD: Woman arrested for burglary at Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after breaking into Northwoods Mall and stealing items from Dillards.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, an officer was conducting a business check at the mall just before 11:00 p.m. when they observed the entryway door near King Street Grille had been shattered.

The officer noticed a blue Honda CRV in the parking lot, and a juvenile inside the vehicle screamed out “I told her not to go in there” as the officer approached. The juvenile told the officer that someone was inside the mall.

While being detained, the juvenile said that her cousin went into the mall, but she did not know where she was in there and eventually told officers that her cousin was in there alone.

Officers entered the mall and made contact with the suspect, Esnaysis Marieli Bonilla-Sosa, 18, who was walking back to the entryway from Dillards with multiple shoes in her hands.

According to the report, Bonilla-Sosa immediately dropped the shoes and was taken into custody without incident.

The juvenile told officers they were supposed to go to Wendy’s when Bonilla-Sosa decided to stop at the mall. She told police that she called her aunt multiple times to tell her what her cousin was doing.

Officers called the aunt who corroborated that story. The juvenile was released to her mother with no charges.

North Charleston PD cleared the mall and made sure there were no other occupants inside.

Survellience footage shows Bonilla-Sosa collecting rocks and throwing them at the door.

In the video, one of the doors appeared to be shattered but not completely broken out, while the other was completely shattered, the report stated.

Police say there were multiple rocks on the floor of the mall and shattered glass everywhere.

After she entered the mall, the video revealed that she went to Reeds Jewelry and attempted to pull on the secured gate. Unsuccessful, video shows her taking a hairpin from her hair and attempting to pick the lock but was unsuccessful.

That is when she moved on to Dillards and again used rocks to break the window and made entry. She stole six pair of shoes and a bottle of Dolce & Gabanna perfume totaling $674.96. All items were returned to the store with no damage.

Police say she refused to cooperate with officers and would not give her full name. Once her mom arrived on the scene, she was able to provide officers with her full name and date of birth.

Bonilla-Sosa was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, second degree attempted burglary, providing false information to police and violation of a curfew order.

She was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. He bond totaled $45,000.