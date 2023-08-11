NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday arrested Kaisha Birch (39) in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Dorchester Road restaurant.

Authorities responded to the Bloom Room shorty before 2:30 a.m. on July 28 for a reported shooting. They found a woman in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim later died from her injuries.

Birch was identified as a suspect and turned herself in to police on August 11. She was booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.