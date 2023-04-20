NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested for trying to shoot another woman in early April, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department.

Velease Summers (28) is charged with attempted murder, jail records show.

On April 6, Summers allegedly went to the victim’s home on Margaret Drive and confronted her. The two were arguing in the front yard before Summers pulled out a pistol and started waving it in the air.

She then reportedly pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire. Summers tried to fix the pistol but was unsuccessful.

She continued to wave the pistol about and left the location.

The incident was captured on video by witnesses, however, it did not show Summers pointing the gun and pulling the trigger, the report states.

She is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.