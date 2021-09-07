NCPD: Woman arrested after shooting seven-year-old girl at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a woman on charges of domestic violence after a seven-year-old girl was shot at the Extended Stay on Arco Lane.

According to NCPD, the suspect, Nakia Barrow, and another person were in the middle of an argument around 6:00 p.m. when Barrow fired the weapon, striking the girl in the arm.

The relationship between Barrow, the other person, and the girl is unclear at this time.

The girl is expected to be okay, and Borrow is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of first degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct towards a child.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.