NCPD: One arrested for murder after woman killed in domestic incident

Denzel Laron Washington was arrested Sunday in connection to the shooting death of a woman. (Charleston County Detention Center booking photo)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 28-year-old-man on Sunday for shooting and killing a woman during a domestic-related incident.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Roper St. Francis Primary Care on Rivers Avenue after a woman arrived suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fire and EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the woman, later identified as 28-year-old Toni Frasier, died at the scene from the injuries she received.

Authorities identified Denzel Laron Washington as a suspect in the case. Officers were dispatched to the incident location where they arrested and charged Washington with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Washington is expected to appear before a bond court judge Monday.

The shooting is under investigation by the North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

