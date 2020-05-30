NCPD: Woman struck by train in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a train-vs-pedestrian collision that sent one woman to the hospital.

According to NCPD, officers arrived to railroad tracks near Dutton Ave. and Sumner Ave. around 7:38 p.m. to find a woman “suffering from serious injuries.”

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Details on her condition and identity have not been released.

We will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

