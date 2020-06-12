NCPD: Woman’s shooting considered ‘justifiable homicide’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has determined a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning a justifiable homicide.

According to a press release, a woman was “summoned to the victim’s residence” on the 7600 block of Stafford Road “for the purposes of prostitution.” NCPD says that the woman “stole some of the victim’s property while she was brandishing a stun gun,” and had an unsheathed knife in her purse.

The victim, who was armed with a gun, shot the woman while trying to take back his property.

While NCPD is continuing to investigate, the incident is currently considered a justifiable homicide. The victim is not expected to be charged.

