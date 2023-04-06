CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Global logistics company Neal Brothers, Inc. on Thursday announced plans to expand in Charleston County.

The agency is investing $9.8 million, which will create 10 new jobs within the first year.

Neal Brothers has been operating in North Charleston for over 30 years, providing export packing, storage, freight and distribution services, and project management worldwide.

The expansion will build a 100,000 square-foot facility at the company’s existing Domino Avenue location.

Click here for more information and to apply.