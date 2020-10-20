Nearly 50 Lowcountry nonprofits receive donations from Boeing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing South Carolina teammates on Tuesday announced the donation of over $195,000 to 48 nonprofits throughout the Lowcountry as part of the Employees Community Fund of Boeing initiative.
Some of the organizations “received expedited emergency funding” to respond to crises brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Lowcountry Food Bank, Charleston Area Senior Citizen’s Services, and East Cooper Meals on Wheels.
Since 2012, the fund has donated nearly $2 million to local nonprofits. Kasie Dugan, president of Boeing South Carolina Employee Community Fund Chapter, said that “every dollar…teammates contribute through ECF is invested directly into the nonprofits that support the community in which [they] all live and work.”
The following communities received grants:
- American Cancer Society
- Angel Flight Soars, Inc. (South Carolina Branch Office)
- Be A Mentor, Inc.
- Beyond Basic Life Skills
- Camp Happy Days
- Camp Rise Above, Inc.
- Charleston Animal Society
- Charleston Area Senior Citizen’s Services, Inc.
- Charleston Habitat for Humanity
- Charleston Orphan House
- Dorchester Habitat for Humanity
- East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO)
- East Cooper Meals on Wheels
- Enough Pie
- Florence Crittenton Programs of South Carolina
- Friends of Coastal South Carolina
- Helping and Lending Outreach Support (HALOS)
- Humanities Foundation
- Junior Achievement of Greater SC
- Katie’s Krops
- Lowcountry AIDS Services
- Lowcountry Autism Foundation
- Lowcountry Food Bank, Inc.
- Lowcountry Pregnancy Center
- March of Dimes – South Carolina Chapter/Lowcountry Division
- My Sister’s House, Inc.
- One-Eighty Place
- Operation Home, Inc.
- Palmetto Conservation Foundation
- Palmetto Project Inc./Begin with Books program
- Pattison’s Academy
- Respite Care of Charleston
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston South Carolina Inc.
- Special Olympics South Carolina
- Summerville Family YMCA
- The ARK of SC
- The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry
- The Green Heart Project
- The Lonon Foundation
- The Slave Dwelling Project
- Tri-county Family Ministries, Inc.
- Trident Literacy Association
- Warrior Surf Foundation
- We Are Family
- Wings for Kids
- YWCA of Greater Charleston, Inc.