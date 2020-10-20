Nearly 50 Lowcountry nonprofits receive donations from Boeing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing South Carolina teammates on Tuesday announced the donation of over $195,000 to 48 nonprofits throughout the Lowcountry as part of the Employees Community Fund of Boeing initiative.

Some of the organizations “received expedited emergency funding” to respond to crises brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Lowcountry Food Bank, Charleston Area Senior Citizen’s Services, and East Cooper Meals on Wheels.

Since 2012, the fund has donated nearly $2 million to local nonprofits. Kasie Dugan, president of Boeing South Carolina Employee Community Fund Chapter, said that “every dollar…teammates contribute through ECF is invested directly into the nonprofits that support the community in which [they] all live and work.”

The following communities received grants: